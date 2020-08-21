Two free COVID-19 testing events scheduled for Central Shenandoah Health District

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) — The Central Shenandoah Health District announced that there will be two free COVID-19 testing events next week.

The testing events will be by appointment only, and those who want to be tested must either be symptomatic and/or be a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.

The first testing event will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona, located at 18 Government Center Ln., Verona, Va. 24482. According to the Central Shenandoah Health District’s flyers advertising the event, to be tested, you will need to schedule an appointment by Monday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.

The second testing event will be held on Friday, Aug. 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Rockingham Park at the Crossroads in Penn Laird, located at 1 Rockingham Park Way, Penn Laird, Va. 22846. According to the Central Shenandoah Health District’s flyers advertising the event, to be tested, you will need to schedule an appointment by Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m.

Appointments for both testing events can be made by calling 1-855-949-8378.

More information can be found on the flyers below.

