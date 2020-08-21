University of Virginia sends letter to students ahead of scheduled return to grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Thursday, the University of Virginia sent an email to students just a few weeks before undergraduates are scheduled to return to grounds.

The letter included an acknowledgment of the anxiety and uncertainty felt while watching other universities struggle with the coronavirus.

The University also said that the positive case in the law school “illuminated another reality of that new normal – that cases of COVID-19 will occur.”

If any plans change, the university will make an announcement by August 28.

