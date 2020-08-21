Va. housing market sees first rebound since pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people needed to press “pause” on their home buying or selling decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now with fewer restrictions and low mortgage rates, Dr. Laura Sturtevant, with the Virginia Realtors, said people “flooded” the market.

“Rather than some new phenomenon, it’s just the fact that people had delayed this transaction and now are able so sales were up 13 percent in July compared to last year,” Sturtevant said. “While we expect sales to be up a little bit each year, 13 percent is a pretty big surge.”

The number of new listings on the market also increased.

According to the Virginia Realtors July 2020 Home Sales Report, there were 14,581 home sales statewide. That’s up nearly 11 percent over June 2020 sales.

For the first time in months, new listings in Virginia also increased in July 2020. There were over 16,000 new listings brought to the market, more than 6% more listings than in July 2019.

“Sellers were really also kinda holding back [during the pandemic], Sturtevant said. “There was concern about the public health situation, maybe if you’re trying to sell your home you don’t want people walking through your home and touching your stuff.”

Sturtevant said this improvement is great news for the state economy.

“Every home sales transaction in Virginia is estimated to generate about $98,000 in economic activity, so without home sales, you don’t have all the services associated with purchasing a home,” she said.

Still, Sturtevant said the most immediate challenge for Virginia, especially Harrisonburg, is having enough homes to fill the demand.

