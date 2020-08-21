Advertisement

Valley Stuff the Bus donations are down, but there’s still time

In the Shenandoah Valley, Stuff the Bus donations are down, but there's still time.
In the Shenandoah Valley, Stuff the Bus donations are down, but there's still time.(WVIR)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - In the Shenandoah Valley, Stuff the Bus donations are down, but there's still time.

The start date for schools in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County were all pushed back, so United Way SAW decided to extend its Stuff the Bus school supply drive through the end of August.

Last year, Stuff the Bus collected more than $64,000 in school supplies and cash donations. This year they’re at less than $9,000.

United Way SAW CEO and President, Kristi Williams, believes that’s because the drive is virtual, and because not as many people are shopping.

“These children need our help. Especially in today’s times where families are struggling as it is to continue to work and continue to pay the bills,” Williams said. “And just because a child is going virtual, they still need, a first, second-grader, they still need those crayons and those pieces of paper, and notebooks, and the pencils. Those supplies will still be needed.”

To learn more about how you can support Stuff the Bus whether it’s dropping off school supplies or donating online, just go to stuffthebus2020.org.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woodstock man in custody following an officer-involved shooting

Updated: seconds ago
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Virginia State Police following a shooting that occurred on the 5000 block of Back Road in Woodstock around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night. The sheriff’s office took suspect Sean Patrick Dempsey, of Woodstock, into custody Thursday night in Winchester at the Winchester Medical Center. According to Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter, county deputy units and Virginia State Police took on fire from Dempsey as they were responding to a “domestic fight” at the home. Sheriff Carter said no SCSO or VSP officers were hurt. Dempsey was considered armed and dangerous.

News

Massanetta Springs “EduCamp” available for students grades 3 through 8

Updated: moments ago
Massanetta Springs is offering a childcare service for grades 3 through 8 this fall semester. Massanetta Spring’s “EduCamp” is planning a socially-distanced environment for approximately 25 children Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Clayton Rascoe, the Executive Director of Massanetta Springs, said they’ve been looking for ways to reach out and serve the community. “We started hearing from folks with virtual schooling and parents needing to return to work, [they] need an environment where a child could have high-speed Internet and be socially distanced and still be able to interact a little bit with their peers but do so in a safe environment,” Rascoe said. Students must wear face masks. They must also bring their own devices, lunch, and snacks. Rascoe said counselors will lead recreational activities, outdoors if weather permitting, and supervise during virtual learning time. “What you can expect is for the dedicated time that the school systems have set aside for virtual instruction,” Rascoe said. “We have upgraded our internet to one gigabyte per second so that we can have multiple students on their devices at the same time.” Registration for EduCamp opens Friday, August 21 at 6:00 p.m. For more information on registration, fees and daily schedules, click here.

News

Staunton couple rebuilding their home after foundation was destroyed by flooding

Updated: moments ago
With help from the community, a Staunton couple is rebuilding the home they’ve lived in for more than a decade. On August 8, their basement flooded, causing the foundation of the home to collapse. That night, Cindy could not believe what had happened. “I just thought its worse than I could have imagined and I thought our house is going to fall down,” Cindy said. Investigators were unsure if the house would stand through the night so the couple was told to evacuate. “They told us if we walked incredibly gently we could walk back in the house get a few things, in a suitcase, and get back out. They said don’t jiggle the house a bit,” Cindy explained. Once it was safe to return, the Hickman’s began the journey to rebuild. A friend of Julian’s who had been experiencing his own hardships came by to draft up a plan. “After a few hours, he was really tired and he was exhausted and needed to leave. He went out to his truck and then 20 minutes, later he shows back up and says, ‘I thought of something.’ He did that three times the whole day,” Julian explained. Friends, neighbors, and even strangers have stepped up to help the Hickman’s. Their GoFundMe page has already raised more than $6,000.

News

EMU delays move-in after four student leaders test positive for COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
Wednesday evening, Eastern Mennonite University announced they are pushing back their move-in plans based on recent developing health information. In an email sent out to parents, the university reported earlier Wednesday four student leaders tested positive for COVID-19. All students who tested positive are asymptomatic. Fred Kniss, Provost for the university, said these students returned to campus last weekend for leadership training with the university. He said because these students would normally come into contact with many others due to their responsibilities they preemptively tested those students. The university said all other student leaders and Residence Life staff who were in contact with those students are now in quarantine. The email went on to say they have learned from contact tracing there is a wider group of Student Life staff that need to be quarantined out of an abundance of caution. “Because these are student life and residence life staff that were involved in the training, in order to have a smooth, healthy, and successful move-in we really felt that we should wait until after the quarantine period,” Kniss said. Because of the impact on staff and student leaders, the university said they could not open its residence halls in good faith. All undergraduate classes will begin online starting Tuesday, Aug. 25 and students will be able to move to campus on Sept. 3- Sept. 6. According to the university, students who already arrived will be accommodated for on-campus housing and dining services. More information will be given out to parents and students in the coming days. “We realize Harrisonburg is a welcoming town to many university students,” Kniss said. “We want to do everything we can to keep Harrisonburg a welcoming and safe place for everyone.”

State

Va. housing market sees first rebound since pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
According to the Virginia Realtors July 2020 Home Sales Report, there were 14,581 home sales statewide, up nearly 11 percent over June 2020 sales.

Latest News

Local

Massanetta Springs “EduCamp” available for students grades 3 through 8

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
“EduCamp” is planning a socially distanced environment for approximately 25 children Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Local

Woodstock man in custody following an officer-involved shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Virginia State Police following a shooting that occurred on the 5100 block of Back Road in Woodstock around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

News

Live from the Rockingham County Fair - a girl & her champion goat

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Live from the Rockingham County Fair - the baby duck slide

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

EMU delays move-in after four student leaders test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday evening, Eastern Mennonite University announced they are pushing back their move-in plans based on recent developing health information. In an email sent out to parents, the university reported earlier Wednesday four student leaders tested positive for COVID-19. All students who tested positive are asymptomatic. Fred Kniss, Provost for the university, said these students returned to campus last weekend for leadership training with the university. He said because these students would normally come into contact with many others due to their responsibilities they preemptively tested those students. The university said all other student leaders and Residence Life staff who were in contact with those students are now in quarantine. The email went on to say they have learned from contact tracing there is a wider group of Student Life staff that need to be quarantined out of an abundance of caution. “Because these are student life and residence life staff that were involved in the training, in order to have a smooth, healthy, and successful move-in we really felt that we should wait until after the quarantine period,” Kniss said. Because of the impact on staff and student leaders, the university said they could not open its residence halls in good faith. All undergraduate classes will begin online starting Tuesday, Aug. 25 and students will be able to move to campus on Sept. 3- Sept. 6. According to the university, students who already arrived will be accommodated for on-campus housing and dining services. More information will be given out to parents and students in the coming days. “We realize Harrisonburg is a welcoming town to many university students,” Kniss said. “We want to do everything we can to keep Harrisonburg a welcoming and safe place for everyone.”