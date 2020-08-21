SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - In the Shenandoah Valley, Stuff the Bus donations are down, but there's still time.

The start date for schools in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County were all pushed back, so United Way SAW decided to extend its Stuff the Bus school supply drive through the end of August.

Last year, Stuff the Bus collected more than $64,000 in school supplies and cash donations. This year they’re at less than $9,000.

United Way SAW CEO and President, Kristi Williams, believes that’s because the drive is virtual, and because not as many people are shopping.

“These children need our help. Especially in today’s times where families are struggling as it is to continue to work and continue to pay the bills,” Williams said. “And just because a child is going virtual, they still need, a first, second-grader, they still need those crayons and those pieces of paper, and notebooks, and the pencils. Those supplies will still be needed.”

To learn more about how you can support Stuff the Bus whether it’s dropping off school supplies or donating online, just go to stuffthebus2020.org.

