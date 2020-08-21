Water rescue team helps 3 stranded on James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond water rescue teams helped three people stranded on the James River on Friday.

The Richmond Fire Department said three people were brought back to shore after they became stranded on the James River near the Powhite Parkway.

Water Rescue: Our water rescue teams just safely brought back to shore 3 individuals who were stranded on the James River nearby Powhite Parkway. They needed assistance with getting back to dry land. No significant injuries to report, crews are returning back to service. #1RVA pic.twitter.com/RDVArvstMb — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) August 21, 2020

Officials said they needed help getting back to dry land.

There were no significant injuries to report and crews have returned to service, officials said.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.