Waynesboro Schools encourage families to pay their past meals debt

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Waynesboro Public Schools will be offering free meals for its students this year through the Community Eligibility Provision, but past school meals debt is still due.

There is a total of $18,000 in school meals debt from the 2019-2020 school year.

Families are encouraged to pay their school meal debt by the end of the year.

Debt that does not get collected will be paid off using money from the general school fund, which costs schools thousands each year. That means less money is going to other things the school may need.

"I can tell you, I'm all about feeding my kids. So, I know that we have this debt, but we're going to do everything we can on our end to reach out to those parents," School Nutrition Supervisor, Tammy Coffey said.

Waynesboro Public Schools will work with families to individualize payment plans. Coffey said she thinks the free meals program this year will really help families out.

“Even if it’s just four dollars, ten dollars, we’ll work with those families as much as we can, and we’re going to move forward,” Coffey said.

