Advertisement

Woodstock man in custody following an officer-involved shooting

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Virginia State Police following a shooting that occurred on the 5100 block of Back Road in Woodstock around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night.
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Virginia State Police following a shooting that occurred on the 5100 block of Back Road in Woodstock around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night.(NWS03 | Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Virginia State Police following a shooting that occurred on the 5100 block of Back Road in Woodstock around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

The sheriff’s took suspect Sean Patrick Dempsey, of Woodstock, into custody Thursday night in Winchester.

According to Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter, county deputy units and Virginia State Police took on fire from Dempsey as they were responding to a “domestic fight” at the home.

SCSO said Dempsey was operating a 2016 blue Subaru with Virginia license plate 5985SP.

Dempsey was considered armed and dangerous.

Carter said anybody with information should contact local law enforcement or the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office at 540-459-6100.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Live from the Rockingham County Fair - a girl & her champion goat

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Live from the Rockingham County Fair - the baby duck slide

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

EMU delays move-in after four student leaders test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday evening, Eastern Mennonite University announced they are pushing back their move-in plans based on recent developing health information. In an email sent out to parents, the university reported earlier Wednesday four student leaders tested positive for COVID-19. All students who tested positive are asymptomatic. Fred Kniss, Provost for the university, said these students returned to campus last weekend for leadership training with the university. He said because these students would normally come into contact with many others due to their responsibilities they preemptively tested those students. The university said all other student leaders and Residence Life staff who were in contact with those students are now in quarantine. The email went on to say they have learned from contact tracing there is a wider group of Student Life staff that need to be quarantined out of an abundance of caution. “Because these are student life and residence life staff that were involved in the training, in order to have a smooth, healthy, and successful move-in we really felt that we should wait until after the quarantine period,” Kniss said. Because of the impact on staff and student leaders, the university said they could not open its residence halls in good faith. All undergraduate classes will begin online starting Tuesday, Aug. 25 and students will be able to move to campus on Sept. 3- Sept. 6. According to the university, students who already arrived will be accommodated for on-campus housing and dining services. More information will be given out to parents and students in the coming days. “We realize Harrisonburg is a welcoming town to many university students,” Kniss said. “We want to do everything we can to keep Harrisonburg a welcoming and safe place for everyone.”

News

Petition started to get former Shenandoah Harley-Davidson dealership owner back in business

Updated: 1 hour ago
Shenandoah Harley-Davidson closed its doors permanently on Aug. 18. Now, community members are working to get a former dealership owner back in the business. "The slate inside when you walk in is the slate from my mom and dad's train depot roof growing up," Bob Ladd, the owner of the building, said. Ladd designed and built the building where the Shenandoah Harley-Davidson dealership sits, which he owned from January 1998 to October of 2011. The economy started taking a downturn in 2008, which led Ladd to sell the dealership. "From 16.7 million in 2007 to 11 million in 2009. And by the time I sold the business in 2011, it was down to about 9 million a year," Ladd said. Over the years, Shenandoah Harley-Davidson became more than just a dealership. "We used to do memorials here, we've done weddings here. We've done celebrations of life here. People got attached to this. It was really a part of their life," Ladd said. The dealership also hosted many big entertainment and charity events. "We did a thing called Freedom Relief Rides," Ladd said. "I thought, I can do more than write a check." For its first year, people raised money that would go toward relief agencies that served Pentagon victims' families in order to be a part of a ride from Shenandoah Harley-Davidson to the Pentagon. 425 motorcycles left the dealership with 28 police bike escorts, making their way to Washington D.C. raising $27,001. "I don't think there's anything finer than a solider, and I don't think there's anything sadder than a battered family member, especially a child, so we were really involved with New Direction here and other agencies and charities," Ladd said. Shenandoah Harley-Davidson was a major destination for riders in the Valley, and with it being located right off the I-81, it attracted riders from all over the country and even the world who were passing through. Now with the dealership closed, community members have started a petition to get Ladd back in the business. So far, it has reached over 1,000 signatures. "We'd like to have four to five thousand to really make an impression on Harley-Davidson to show them how important it is to not only have a Harley-Davidson dealership back here but also to have Bob Ladd back here," Ginger Ham, who helped start the petition, said. Ladd said he really enjoyed his time owning the business, and he's doing his best to get the dealership back up and running. “Not even a dream come true. I’ve never dreamed this big. It was just thoughts that evolved and I want to do it all over again,” Ladd said. Community members said it might not be easy to start the business back up, but they said Ladd is always up for a challenge. “It won’t sit here empty, but he’ll do something with it. I’d like to see a Harley dealership back here, but if it all falls through, I’ll support whatever he does.”

Latest News

Local

Less poll workers possible for upcoming election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
COVID-19 continues to make its impacts everywhere including this upcoming general election.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

News

Live from the Rockingham County Fair - funnel cakes

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Bridgewater allocates CARES ACT funding for volunteer fire company

Updated: 2 hours ago
For many volunteer fire departments throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the largest fundraisers of the year were canceled this summer because of the coronavirus. Last week, the town of Bridgewater presented $47,000 worth of CARES ACT relief to the town’s volunteer fire department to be used for operational expenses and the cost of personal protective equipment. Chief Taylor Roby, with Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company, said while the lawn party is a fun event for the community, it’s an important event to help replace equipment, fill-up vehicles, and keep the lights on throughout the year. “This money we get will go to support operations, but also in addition, it will make up for some of the money we had to spend due to the pandemic,” Chief Roby said. “Which includes the purchase of PPE, extra cleaning supplies to keep the station and apparatus clean, and just general support that the lawn party would normally provide us.” Chief Roby said they have tried other forms of fundraising like through their Fundrive, but they have not been able to raise the same amount the lawn parties do. “Our Fundrive has been highly supportive by our community and we thank them for that support,” Chief Roby said. “It, however, does not offset the cost, the profit from lawn party, and like I said, that’s our biggest fundraiser every year.” The fire company will continue their fundraising efforts this fall with a drive-thru food event planned for October 2 and October 3 at the lawn party grounds.

News

Less poll workers possible for upcoming election

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 continues to make its impacts everywhere including this upcoming general election. The vice chair of Harrisonburg’s city electoral board said some older poll workers did not work the June primary because they live in retirement communities and would have had to quarantine upon return from working. Despite a few poll workers that may not return for November’s election, the electoral board is not concerned. “I think we at the moment have plenty of volunteers.. we’re getting more but we will have enough volunteers to take care of the job,” said Bill Ney, vice chair of Harrisonburg Electoral Board. Ney says the 45 day period between September 18th and October 31st where people can come in to City Hall and vote early will help ease any issues come actual Election Day. Officials say voting early is a great way to avoid crowds and keep socially distanced.

News

Staunton couple rebuilding their home after foundation was destroyed by flooding

Updated: 2 hours ago
With help from the community, a Staunton couple is rebuilding the home they’ve lived in for more than a decade. On August 8, their basement flooded, causing the foundation of the home to collapse. That night, Cindy could not believe what had happened. “I just thought its worse than I could have imagined and I thought our house is going to fall down,” Cindy said. Investigators were unsure if the house would stand through the night so the couple was told to evacuate. “They told us if we walked incredibly gently we could walk back in the house get a few things, in a suitcase, and get back out. They said don’t jiggle the house a bit,” Cindy explained. Once it was safe to return, the Hickman’s began the journey to rebuild. A friend of Julian’s who had been experiencing his own hardships came by to draft up a plan. “After a few hours, he was really tired and he was exhausted and needed to leave. He went out to his truck and then 20 minutes, later he shows back up and says, ‘I thought of something.’ He did that three times the whole day,” Julian explained. Friends, neighbors, and even strangers have stepped up to help the Hickman’s. Their GoFundMe page has already raised more than $6,000.