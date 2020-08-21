Woodstock man in custody following an officer-involved shooting

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Virginia State Police following a shooting that occurred on the 5100 block of Back Road in Woodstock around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

The sheriff’s took suspect Sean Patrick Dempsey, of Woodstock, into custody Thursday night in Winchester.

According to Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter, county deputy units and Virginia State Police took on fire from Dempsey as they were responding to a “domestic fight” at the home.

SCSO said Dempsey was operating a 2016 blue Subaru with Virginia license plate 5985SP.

Dempsey was considered armed and dangerous.

Carter said anybody with information should contact local law enforcement or the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office at 540-459-6100.

