WV state health, education officials release COVID-19 school outbreak protocol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Education and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced the protocol for COVID-19 cases in schools.

If one student is a confirmed case of COVID-19 within a school, the student must stay home until released from isolation. The class or core group the student is involved in must stay home for a 14-day quarantine regardless of test results.

If two or more people from separate households with confirmed COVID-19 (whether in a single class or multiple), all students and staff will be required to stay home until released from isolation. State officials say that if outbreak and exposures are limited to one classroom of core group, suspension of in-person instruction for the entire school should not be necessary.

According to the release from the West Virginia Department of Education, suspending in-person learning for a school should occur when five or more classroom outbreaks occur within a 14-day period or five percent or more unrelated students or staff have confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period.

Click here to see all West Virginia Department of Education COVID-19 outbreak guidelines.

