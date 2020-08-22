Advertisement

Central High School community remembers Kenny Rinker

Woodstock's Central High School honoring the life of Kenny Rinker
Woodstock's Central High School honoring the life of Kenny Rinker
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY Va. (WHSV) - The Central High School and Woodstock community is remembering Kenny Rinker.

“I don’t think he had a bad day, ever,” Donn Fultz, a long-time friend and former Central High School baseball coach, said.

A staple in the Woodstock community, Rinker had quite the impact as a teacher, coach and athletic director.

“He was committed to it,” Mike Yew, Central’s head football coach said. “I don’t think the people in this community will ever forget how much he enjoyed just being apart of every aspect of Central High School from the classroom to the sporting fields.”

Rinker took his first teaching position at Central High School after graduating from James Madison University. After a few years at other area schools, he returned to coach football, softball, basketball and serve as the Falcons’ athletic director until 2018.

“You couldn’t find anybody better to work under,” Fultz said. “Hard-worker. Great person. Loved sports and life.”

Rinker left a great legacy at the school.

“When he became the AD it was right what he wanted. He loved sports, he loved kids,” said Fultz.

“He had faith in people, believed in people and his relationship with me was no different,” Yew said.

Rinker had that same respect and kindness for everyone involved at the school.

“To have touched as many lives as he did in 40 years,” Justin Broughman, the current Central High School athletic director, said. “From students in the classroom to players on the field to coaches that he worked with as the athletic director and to his successor. His impact on Woodstock, Edinburg and Central High School are really immeasurable.”

Of course, there was more to Kenny than just sports and school.

“NASCAR and hunting,” Fultz said. “We hunted together. We didn’t miss a day.”

The school’s booster club has started a scholarship fund in his memory.

A celebration of life service will be held at Central High School on Saturday, August 22.

