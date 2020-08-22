Community members gather for Back the Blue Rally in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Community members gathered on the steps of the Rockingham County Circuit Court in Harrisonburg to show support for local law enforcement.

Many voiced their support for law enforcement and what they do for the community. Speakers included Senator Mark Obenshain, Delegates Tony Wilt and Chris Runion, and Council Member George Hirschmann among others.

Delegate Wilt says Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have good communication between law enforcement and the people.

“We have to realize we’re not Richmond and we’re not Portland. We’re Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. We’re proud of that and we have, you know, a great relationship with our law enforcement and we want to keep it that way,” Wilt said.

Some of the other points of conversation were the disapproval of defunding the police and the importance of voting in elections.

