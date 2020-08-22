Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms through early tonight, quieter Sunday

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WHSV) - A stationary front just to the south of our area will continue to fire up showers and thunderstorms until the early evening hours Saturday. After today, quiet but warmer weather arrives.

SATURDAY: Evening temperatures in the 70s with scattered showers and thunderstorms before sunset. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to be slow moving which could bring flash flooding concerns. Partly to mostly cloudy skies then arrive for the rest of the night with areas of patchy fog. Overnight lows tonight in the mid to upper 60s.

Scattered storms are expected Saturday night with patchy fog. Temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s.
Scattered storms are expected Saturday night with patchy fog. Temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s.(WHSV)

SUNDAY: A muggy start with morning temperatures in the 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for much of the day as temperatures climb. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible between 4 to 7 pm. Only a few spots see rain. Partly cloudy for Sunday night with evening temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Areas of patchy fog develop again. Overnight lows Sunday night will be in the mid to upper 60s again.

A few showers and storms may develop Sunday afternoon.
A few showers and storms may develop Sunday afternoon.(WHSV)
Partly cloudy skies are expected with a few afternoon storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected with a few afternoon storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.(WHSV)

MONDAY: Another muggy morning with morning temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy throughout the day with a few showers and storms possible. High temperatures on Monday will reach the mid to upper 80s. Evening temperatures are expected to be in the 70s and 80s again with partly cloudy skies overnight.

TUESDAY: A muggy start with morning temperatures in the 70s. Plenty of sunshine for the day but very warm and muggy. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Another muggy start with morning temperatures in the 70s. Another day with plenty of sunshine. Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

