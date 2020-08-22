Advertisement

Local activists gather at post office to stand in support of the United States Postal Service

By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Activists held signs along North Mason Street in front of the Downtown Harrisonburg Post Office in hopes of having cars honk when they drove by.

Their goal was to make people aware of recent changes in the united states postal service.

Bruce Lundeen and Michael Snell-Feikema were a part of the protest.

“And try to bring awareness in the people’s minds that it is not just this election, but that there’s been an effort to privatize the post office,” Lundeen said.

The protesters called for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign.

“We’d like to see DeJoy resign and we’d like to see the post office adequately funded like they’ve been funding Wall Street during the Coronavirus,” Snell-Feikema said.

Protesters also wanted to stress the importance of the post office as a whole.

“Well, we want more pressure on both sides of the aisle because both Democrats and Republicans... to defend the post office first which is good for every person. Everybody benefits from the post office whether they’re Democrats, Republican, or any other political orientation,” Snell-Feikema said.

The protesters want to make sure their vote will be counted in upcoming elections.

“Everybody wants their vote to count, that’s what a democracy is. And so we’re trying to support our democracy and our public commons and rights,” Snell-Feikema said.

There is a plan to have another event on Tuesday, August 25th at the Shenandoah Post Office.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Students in Shenandoah County will be headed back to class virtually on Aug. 31, and the school division is making sure to keep families and students connected in many ways. A new idea already taken shape involves a 3-foot wide metal box with a solar panel on top that will be able to provide free Wi-Fi to anyone within 200 feet of it. David Hinegardner, assistant superintendent of administrative and strategic planning, said the division got the idea to create their own hot spot community connectors from a similar project at Lousia County Public Schools. "Our technology department along with a couple of teachers from our triple tech department put all the pieces in the shop and make it work," Hinegardner said. So far, with help from community partners like Woodstock Rotary Club and True Solar, the division has made one connecting device located outside the Shenandoah County Government building. Another device is currently being made and Hinegardner said they hope to be able to put out multiple across the county in large shopping areas. "So if a parent needs to go shopping the student will be able to come along and bring their Chromebook," Hinegardner said. "Then a student can upload and download their school work." The internet device can connect to other devices not just issued by the school division. Hinegardner said the division has also been working with businesses throughout the county to advertise their Wi-Fi capabilities for families. Shentel a high-speed internet provider in the county has told the division that they are able to get internet into every home for every child. "We have worked with them to identify homes that do not have access and Shentel is working out a solution for them," Hinegardner said. CARES Act funding will be used to help offset the costs for service. "We reached out to some community agencies and they reached out to us as well so it's a terrific partnership," Hinegardner said. "It's a great example of the community coming together to support public education and really support our kids."

FrOGs," first year orientation guides, are a staple of James Madison University. They assist new students with moving-in and getting acquainted with the university. But, this year is different. "It's definitely going to be a lot different because of how many people are moving in at different times, but we're going to try to make them as comfortable as they are even during the pandemic. And, just make sure they get the best experience out of everything," Ciara McMillin, a FrOG, said. Each student was given a staggered move-in time to allow for spacing and FrOGs were not able to help with the physical move-in process. "We're watching the families move in. We want to help them, but safety is the number one priority so we can't get too close to them, can't carry stuff in like we usually would. So I feel bad, but we're trying to make it as safe as possible," Greg Martin, another FrOG, said. Due to spread out move-in times, some students won't have their roommate yet. "We're really gonna be like their first friends on campus. So, I think it's important for us to like, it's kind of like we can create a more special bond cause like they don't have that roommate they can go back to," Claire Shiflet, FrOG, said. The Giorgio family traveled from New York for move-in. "It didn't take us a long time at all to get stuff in. I packed lighter than I thought I would. So, just in case," Alyson Giorgio and her mother Christine Giorgio said. Alyson Giorgio says she is looking forward to her first year of college. "I'm excited. I know it's going to be different, so I'm a little nervous about some changes, but I'll get used to it eventually," Alyson said. Move-in for first-year students will continue through Monday.

Rockingham County Public Schools, like many schools welcoming some students back this fall, have a thorough Reopening Health Plan in place for the safety of students and staff. Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl told WHSV this plan was created using the most up-to-date information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia Department of Education. In Part 1 of the Reopening Health Plan, families are reminded of ways to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protocols the school will follow to keep areas safe and disinfected. Buildings will be disinfected daily, with frequently touched areas, like restrooms and stairwells, being sanitized more frequently. "This does not involve additional custodians, you just change how you operate a little bit," Scheikl said. "For example, the high touch areas, if they're cleaned a couple of times a day, some of that can be done by the teachers and just wipe down those spaces." According to the Reopening Health Plan, HVAC systems will be inspected and balanced to verify the amount of fresh air circulating through the building is at the maximum amount based on the system design. After books are handled by a student, they should be quarantined for 4 days before checking in, re-shelving, or checking out to another student. Each classroom and library should have return stations labeled for return by date so that books can be placed in there for 4 days quarantine. Parts 2 and 3 include managing staff and student health. Staff and families are expected to assess their health daily and not come to school if any COVID-19 symptoms or a temperature of 100.4 are present. Employees or students who have been exposed to a person who has been diagnosed or tested positive to COVID-19 may not report to work until 14 days after the last date of exposure. Scheikl said getting all students back to in-person instruction will be a community effort. "If a community [follows guidelines] and the disease spread will be under control, then we can bring more and more kids back into the building. That's really what we want, Scheikl said. "A lot of the criticism is we're not bringing the kids back into the buildings. Trust me, there's nothing our teachers would love to do more." For more information on the RCPS Reopening Health Plan, click here.

