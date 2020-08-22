Local activists gather at post office to stand in support of the United States Postal Service

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Activists held signs along North Mason Street in front of the Downtown Harrisonburg Post Office in hopes of having cars honk when they drove by.

Their goal was to make people aware of recent changes in the united states postal service.

Bruce Lundeen and Michael Snell-Feikema were a part of the protest.

“And try to bring awareness in the people’s minds that it is not just this election, but that there’s been an effort to privatize the post office,” Lundeen said.

The protesters called for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign.

“We’d like to see DeJoy resign and we’d like to see the post office adequately funded like they’ve been funding Wall Street during the Coronavirus,” Snell-Feikema said.

Protesters also wanted to stress the importance of the post office as a whole.

“Well, we want more pressure on both sides of the aisle because both Democrats and Republicans... to defend the post office first which is good for every person. Everybody benefits from the post office whether they’re Democrats, Republican, or any other political orientation,” Snell-Feikema said.

The protesters want to make sure their vote will be counted in upcoming elections.

“Everybody wants their vote to count, that’s what a democracy is. And so we’re trying to support our democracy and our public commons and rights,” Snell-Feikema said.

There is a plan to have another event on Tuesday, August 25th at the Shenandoah Post Office.

