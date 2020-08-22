Local political organizations discuss party’s conventions

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After four days of virtual speeches, stories and performances, the 2020 Democratic National Convention has wrapped up.

“I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America,” Joe Biden said in his Thursday night speech.

DNC viewers heard from the likes of Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Cindy McCain and other political leaders who gave Biden and vice presidential nominee Kalama Harris their stamp of approval this November.

President Donald Trump called Biden “mentally shot” and “incompetent” to lead the United States, but Alleyn Harned, the chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, said Biden’s speech proved otherwise.

“I thought Biden’s speech last night was fantastic. I thought we really had the chance to hear from somebody being presidential, really speaking directly to people on issues, on values that people in the Valley care deeply about,” Harned said. “It showed how much of a difference there is between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, with Joe Biden being so much more confident, competent and caring for all American people.”

Harned said he hopes people on the fence about who to cast their vote for this November got to see the “vision and values” of Biden and Harris.

“I am very hopeful after this past week that the energy will move Virginia forward and will keep Virginia blue,” Harned said. “It’s going to be hard, it’s going to take a lot of work. We’ll see next week how things go at the Republican National Convention.”

Next week, it’ll be the GOP’s turn. The theme of Republican National Convention is “Honoring the Great American Story.”

While the list of RNC speakers has not been publicly announced yet, viewers can expect to hear from President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, First Lady Melania Trump, and other members of the Trump family.

Karen Hoover, the president of the Republican Women of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, said she hopes to hear positive messaging at the Republican National Convention.

“I would like to see, ‘Here’s what is the issue, and here’s how we’re going to solve it.’ I did not see that at all with the Democrats,” Hoover said. “It was a lot of ‘We hate Trump’ and ‘We’ll do it better,’ but no ‘How we’ll do it better.’ I would like to see the Republicans kind of rise above that.”

The Republican National Convention will be Monday, August 24 through Thursday, August 27.

