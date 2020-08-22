Advertisement

New effort to help Virginia residents get job training

This is a grant through the Federal Emergency Management Administration.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new effort is underway to help Virginia residents who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic get training for in-demand work.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a coalition of 20 businesses across the state is providing financial backing for a nonprofit called Virginia Ready.

It aims to get tens of thousands of Virginians into job training programs by providing cash payments to out-of-work people who complete courses for various jobs.

The nonprofit is planning to provide $1,000 incentive payments for as many as 15,000 people over the next three years who earn credentials for high-demand fields such as health care, manufacturing and skilled trades.

