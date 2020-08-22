Advertisement

Rockingham County school superintendent discusses health plan for reopening

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools, like many schools welcoming some students back this fall, have a thorough Reopening Health Plan in place for the safety of students and staff.

Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl told WHSV this plan was created using the most up-to-date information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia Department of Education.

In Part 1 of the Reopening Health Plan, families are reminded of ways to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protocols the school will follow to keep areas safe and disinfected.

Buildings will be disinfected daily, with frequently touched areas, like restrooms and stairwells, being sanitized more frequently.

“This does not involve additional custodians, you just change how you operate a little bit,” Scheikl said. “For example, the high touch areas, if they’re cleaned a couple of times a day, some of that can be done by the teachers and just wipe down those spaces.”

According to the Reopening Health Plan, HVAC systems will be inspected and balanced to verify the amount of fresh air circulating through the building is at the maximum amount based on the system design.

After books are handled by a student, they should be quarantined for 4 days before checking in, re-shelving, or checking out to another student. Each classroom and library should have return stations labeled for return by date so that books can be placed in there for 4 days quarantine.

Parts 2 and 3 include managing staff and student health.

Staff and families are expected to assess their health daily and not come to school if any COVID-19 symptoms or a temperature of 100.4 are present.

Employees or students who have been exposed to a person who has been diagnosed or tested positive to COVID-19 may not report to work until 14 days after the last date of exposure.

Scheikl said getting all students back to in-person instruction will be a community effort.

“If a community [follows guidelines] and the disease spread will be under control, then we can bring more and more kids back into the building. That’s really what we want, Scheikl said. “A lot of the criticism is we’re not bringing the kids back into the buildings. Trust me, there’s nothing our teachers would love to do more.”

For more information on the RCPS Reopening Health Plan, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Move-in begins for James Madison University students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“It’s definitely going to be a lot different because of how many people are moving in at different times, but we’re going to try to make them as comfortable as they are even during the pandemic. And, just make sure they get the best experience out of everything.”

Back To School

Mary Baldwin welcomes students back to campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
With the “Back to Baldwin” plan, university officials said they are confident in the university’s ability to keep students safe.

Back To School

Shenandoah County Public Schools partners with community to create public hot spot

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Students in Shenandoah County will be headed back to class virtually on Aug. 31, and the school division is making sure to keep families and students connected in different ways.

Back To School

WVDHHR, Department of Education release guidance on responding to COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Health leaders laid out the guidelines from one COVID-19 case to a large scale outbreak.

Latest News

Back To School

Waynesboro Schools encourage families to pay their past meals debt

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Waynesboro Public Schools will be offering free meals for its students this year through the Community Eligibility Provision but past school meals debt is still due.

Back To School

University of Virginia sends letter to students ahead of scheduled return to grounds

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Max Marcilla, NBC29
On Thursday, the University of Virginia sent an email to students just a few weeks before undergraduates are scheduled to return to grounds.

Back To School

JMU ready to enforce strict COVID-19 safety regulations

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
"If they're found to be in groups of more than 10, they could have sanctions brought against them."

Back To School

Massanetta Springs “EduCamp” available for students grades 3 through 8

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT
|
By Cayley Urenko
“EduCamp” is planning a socially distanced environment for approximately 25 children Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Back To School

Virginia Department of Education expands online learning system

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
The Virginia Department of Education says that every teacher in public schools across the commonwealth will be able to host virtual classes through its online learning system, Virtual Virginia.

Back To School

25 students, 11 employees test positive for COVID-19 at VCU

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
Virginia Commonwealth University says there are 25 students and 11 employees with active cases of COVID-19, as of Aug. 20.