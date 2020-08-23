First Alert Forecast: Chance for storms Monday, dry mid-week

(WHSV) - Scattered showers and storms will still be possible for Monday but the main trend for the upcoming week is plenty of sunshine and hot and humid weather.

SUNDAY: Evening temperatures in the 70s to around 80. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with a spotty shower possible. Muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Another muggy morning with morning temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible between 1 and 5 PM. High temperatures on Monday will reach the mid to upper 80s. Evening temperatures are expected to be in the 70s and 80s again with skies clearing up. A clear sky is expected for most of the night with lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A muggy start with morning temperatures in the 70s. Mostly sunny for the day but hot and humid. Highs on Tuesday around 90 degrees. Evening temperatures in the 80s with mostly clear and muggy conditions overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Another muggy start with morning temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy for the day with a spotty shower possible. Hot and humid with highs around 90. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Muggy to start with morning temperatures in the 70s. Mostly sunny throughout the day and hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

