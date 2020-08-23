Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Chance for storms Monday, dry mid-week

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Scattered showers and storms will still be possible for Monday but the main trend for the upcoming week is plenty of sunshine and hot and humid weather.

SUNDAY: Evening temperatures in the 70s to around 80. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with a spotty shower possible. Muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected with a spotty shower possible. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected with a spotty shower possible. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.(WHSV)

MONDAY: Another muggy morning with morning temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible between 1 and 5 PM. High temperatures on Monday will reach the mid to upper 80s. Evening temperatures are expected to be in the 70s and 80s again with skies clearing up. A clear sky is expected for most of the night with lows in the mid 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the area from around 1 to 5 PM on Monday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the area from around 1 to 5 PM on Monday.(WHSV)
Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.(WHSV)

TUESDAY: A muggy start with morning temperatures in the 70s. Mostly sunny for the day but hot and humid. Highs on Tuesday around 90 degrees. Evening temperatures in the 80s with mostly clear and muggy conditions overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Another muggy start with morning temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy for the day with a spotty shower possible. Hot and humid with highs around 90. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Muggy to start with morning temperatures in the 70s. Mostly sunny throughout the day and hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Drier and warmer weather ahead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
A stationary front just to the south of our area will continue to fire up showers and thunderstorms until the early evening hours Saturday. After today, quiet but warmer weather arrives.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Flash flooding threat Saturday, quieter Sunday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Finally, the area has dry weather and a pleasant welcome of cooler temperatures and lower humidity. A series of cold fronts will pass through the area early this week. The second cold front will stall to the south and bring daily storm chances especially by mid-week.

News

Watch whsv's late evening forecast

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
Watch whsv's late evening forecast

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Today is a First Alert Weather Day for slow moving showers and storms

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT
|
By Christopher Holtzman
Finally, the area has dry weather and a pleasant welcome of cooler temperatures and lower humidity. A series of cold fronts will pass through the area early this week. The second cold front will stall to the south and bring daily storm chances especially by mid-week.

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Forecast

Morning Weather - August 20

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT

Forecast

Morning Weather - August 20

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:12 AM EDT

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forcast

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT