Local artists talk about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic

Paint
Paint(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Rose Guterbock is an oil-painter and self-taught silversmith in Waynesboro. Guterbock said she is creating a lot of art during the pandemic. Some of those creations are meant to show joy, but others show the pain and grief of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want them to be able to look at them and remember good things and remember positive things, but at the end of the day if it was painted in 2020 that’s when it was painted,” Guterbock said. She has moved from making big portraits to smaller ones during the pandemic.

Guterbock said she is luckily still working and has created an art podcast with her husband. They are currently working on an art and medicine piece.

Another painter from Waynesboro, Karen Rosasco, said she is truly enjoying all of the free time she’s been given while isolating in her house.

“No interruptions, hardly any phone calls, no appointments to keep or anything like that. It is a dream come true. I’ve never in my life been able to spend six hours a day painting,” Rosasco said.

With that time, she has been able to complete over forty paintings in just five months.

Rosasco said sales have been affected by gallery closings or reduced hours, but she is looking forward to three solo shows next year.

