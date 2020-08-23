Advertisement

TA girls basketball team prepared for high expectations

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Turner Ashby Knights’ girls basketball program returns a powerful team in 2020.

After making a deep run last season, going to the state tournament for the first time in five years, the core of the team is in its fourth year together at the varsity level.

“There are a lot of expectations for this group, but none more so than the expectations that they have for themselves,” Rob Lovell, Turner Ashby’s head coach said. “I think that they are very talented, very dedicated. They’re great leaders.”

The Knights are looking to make the next step this year with a group full of experience.

“We’ve been playing AAU together for a long time,” senior Alyssa Swartley said. “I feel like we just have the connection that it takes and the trust between us.”

That connection developed in their last campaign.

“We saw what we were capable of last year, so we’re just trying to build off of it and improve ourselves,” senior Gracie Moyers said.

The goal this year is to get back to the state tournament and beyond.

“We do have expectations and we hope that we’re going to make it back to Richmond and keep on going from where we left off,” senior Becca Shiflet said.

“We’ve been working and waiting for this moment for so long,” senior Addie Riner said. “It’s just great to see all our hard work pay off.”

With no VHSL sports during the fall of 2020, WHSV is airing three stories each week pertaining to a certain high school athletic program within the Shenandoah Valley. Turner Ashby’s week as the featured high school is August 17-23.

