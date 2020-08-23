Two weeks after the Aug. 8th Staunton flooding event, local businesses are affected by more flooding

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday night, the city of Staunton saw more flooding, two weeks after the original event that caused a lot of damage to the city.

Chip Clarke is the managing partner for the Stratton Building in Downtown Staunton which saw over a foot of water in its store Saturday night.

“It was about 7:45 and we could tell the rain was just picking up a bit,” Clarke said. Within 30-45 minutes, 14 inches of water was inside the store.

“We had about a quarter-inch of mud through the whole space and silt. That’s not, that did not happen last time. Last time was more water and the debris and everything else, but this time was just raw silt and it’s just a whole lot harder to clean up,” Clarke said.

Chip Clarke says he went to check their other businesses which were okay, but the water continued.

“It came down over there on the surface of the road and at that point, it was about 4-6 inches of just water coming across. And that’s what really caused the flooding that affected the lower Wharf as well,” Clarke said.

Clarke said after the last storm they checked all of the drains, but it was no help.

“We cleared out the drains, we rooted them, we scoped them, we checked drains throughout the building. All of our drains were absolutely clear this time, but it still didn’t matter because once that creek gets backed to a certain level, the pipes have nowhere to go,” Clarke said. And he thinks there may be a bigger issue.

“Clearly we have a civil engineering issue here. We’ve got to go back and look at the flood management in this town. Something’s changed, something’s not working right. Whether it’s environmental, whether it’s the actual structure of what we have. But there’s clearly choke points that the water’s not clearing from and backing up,” Clarke said.

They had just finished drying the whole building from the previous flood.

“You know, the history of flooding up here is minimal and so it’s really surprising to see this happen two times in two weeks with substantial amounts of water,” Clark said.

Clarke said they will make efforts to hopefully keep this from happening again, but these damages may put them back another week or two in getting the place dry.

“You know, I don’t know what else you do. Just keep going. Just hope everything lines up and, you know, keep the building running,” Clarke said.

The Staunton Downtown Development Association is coordinating recovery efforts.

