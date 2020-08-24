10 students test positive for COVID-19 at JMU
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ten students at James Madison University in Harrisonburg have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to university spokesperson Caitlyn Read, one positive result came through the university’s health center. The other positive cases were tested off-campus and self-reported to the university.
Read said the university will be launching a public dashboard this week updating numbers on a daily basis.

