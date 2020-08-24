Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Waynesboro, leads to altercation and assault

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — A bicyclist who was riding with about ten other riders was struck by a pickup truck on Monday, which led to an altercation and assault.

According to Captain Kelly Walker of the Waynesboro Police Department, the Waynesboro Emergency Operations center received two calls at approximately 12:25 p.m. about a group of bicyclists in the area of 250 S. Wayne Ave., who were weaving in and out of traffic and disregarding red lights.

A few minutes later, they received another call stating that one of the riders had been struck by a vehicle.

An 18-year-old Virginia Beach man reported that his bike’s rear tire had been hit by the truck and in return, he punched the truck’s mirror and broke it. The truck driver then exited the vehicle and assaulted the biker with a stick, injuring the biker’s arm, according to Captain Walker.

The bicyclist was transported to Augusta Health with apparent minor injuries. The truck driver, who was uninjured, is a 61-year-old Augusta County man.

The incident is under investigation.

