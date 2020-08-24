Bridgewater College named to ’2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region’ list

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) — Bridgewater College has been named one of the best colleges in the Southeast by The Princeton Review’s 2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region website feature.

Bridgewater is one of 142 colleges from 12 states listed in the Southeast.

“We chose Bridgewater College and the other outstanding institutions on this list primarily for their academics,” said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review’s Editor-in-Chief.

According to a news release from Bridgewater College, The Princeton Review considers data from administrators at colleges in each region, information from staff visits to schools and feedback from college counselors and advisors. The release also said that Bridgewater College scored highest in quality of life for students and fire safety.

“The recognition is one more indicator that BC is on the move. We are proud of the increasing recognition we are receiving in the Southeast and around the country,” said Bridgewater College Vice President of Enrollment Management Michael Post.

“Princeton Review’s acknowledgment of BC’s excellence is noteworthy because student feedback is such an important part in the review process. Our faculty and staff build tremendous connections for our students to provide opportunities for them to flourish. It’s humbling to see that recognized in such a prestigious publication.”

