Case cities senator’s words before protesters marred monument

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A probable cause summary filed by police against Virginia state Sen. Louise Lucas claims she told police they couldn’t arrest protesters for spray painting a Confederate monument.

The document says Lucas told officers, “you can’t stop them … they got a right, go ahead!”

The document filed last week in the city of Portsmouth offers a window into the case against the senator, who police say conspired with others do damage the 19th Century memorial.

Many already question the case’s legitimacy, from the way it was filed to its timing.

One legal expert said a judge could view Lucas’s alleged statements as protected speech.

