Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce posts back to work video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce has put out a video to help businesses know what issues and risks they need to consider as people move back to the workplace. The video was posted as part of their ProTip Tuesday.

Adam Calli, the founder and principal consultant of Arc Human Capital, was the main speaker. He has over 20 years experience in the HR business and touched upon many issues that employers face as they move their workforce back to the physical workplace. He also talked about what employees can expect from their employers regarding workplace safety and what their rights are.

He says one thing businesses can do is to survey their individual employees about issues they are facing and what concerns they may have to assess how to make a safe work environment for everyone.

“A survey is a method for that, and it can open some of the dialogue. It can tell the employers. These are the challenges our workforce is facing, and if we help our workforce with their problems, then they are able to help us with getting work done.” said Calli.

He says the new state standard issued by Virginia Occupational Safety and Health requires employers to assess workplace risks for employees and that moving forward all employers are in the business of risk management.

You can find the video here https://www.cvillechamber.com/2020/08/20/bringing-employees-back-to-work/

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.