Advertisement

Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce posts back to work video

Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce
Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce(NBC29)
By Tony Franklin, NBC29
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce has put out a video to help businesses know what issues and risks they need to consider as people move back to the workplace. The video was posted as part of their ProTip Tuesday.

Adam Calli, the founder and principal consultant of Arc Human Capital, was the main speaker. He has over 20 years experience in the HR business and touched upon many issues that employers face as they move their workforce back to the physical workplace. He also talked about what employees can expect from their employers regarding workplace safety and what their rights are.

He says one thing businesses can do is to survey their individual employees about issues they are facing and what concerns they may have to assess how to make a safe work environment for everyone.

“A survey is a method for that, and it can open some of the dialogue. It can tell the employers. These are the challenges our workforce is facing, and if we help our workforce with their problems, then they are able to help us with getting work done.” said Calli.

He says the new state standard issued by Virginia Occupational Safety and Health requires employers to assess workplace risks for employees and that moving forward all employers are in the business of risk management.

You can find the video here https://www.cvillechamber.com/2020/08/20/bringing-employees-back-to-work/

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Bridgewater College named to ’2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region’ list

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Bridgewater College has been named one of the best colleges in the Southeast by The Princeton Review’s 2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region website feature.

State

Source: Falwell will resign from Liberty University

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Falwell is on a leave of absence as the leader of the Lynchburg university

State

Virginia Tech has new rules for gatherings, mask wearing

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Virginia Tech has announced that it will take “swift action” against students who fail to follow new rules that restrict parties to no more than 15 people and require masks at such gatherings.

Back To School

Rockingham County School Board set to discuss health plan and instructional plan for upcoming school year

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Rockingham County Public Schools are set to begin the school year September 10th.

Latest News

Local

Page Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 2-year-old

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Page County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 2-year-old.

State

Virginia lawmakers advance absentee voting measures

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alan Suderman, Associated Press
Virginia lawmakers are advancing proposals aimed at making absentee voting easier amid the coronavirus pandemic.

State

Case cities senator’s words before protesters marred monument

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Finley, Associated Press
A probable cause summary filed by police against Virginia state Sen. Louise Lucas claims she told police they couldn’t arrest protesters for spray painting a Confederate monument.

News

Move-in continues for James Madison University students with COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Director of Residence Life at JMU, Kevin Meaney, said over 4,000 first-years moved in over the course of 4 days.

Local

Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Waynesboro, leads to altercation and assault

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
A bicyclist who was riding with about ten other riders was struck by a pickup truck on Monday, which led to an altercation and assault.

State

Virginia War Memorial to commemorate Patriot Day virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the Virginia War Memorial will commemorate Patriot Day virtually on Sept. 11.