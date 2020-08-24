Defense expected to be key for Moorefield in 2020

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Defense is expected to be key for the Moorefield High School football team in 2020.

“Defensively, I think we are going to be pretty unstoppable,” said senior strong safety Matthew Jenkins, who also plays running back for the Yellow Jackets.

Moorefield brings back 7-8 players with starting experience on the defensive side of the ball from a team in 2019 that went 6-5 and made an appearance in the West Virginia Class A State Playoffs.

“Guys are three-year starters or younger two-year starters so they’ve got experience and some of them have changed into different roles,” said Moorefield head coach Matt Altobello. “So they are trying to put things together but they are quick learners and they are physical while they are doing it and that’s the main thing that we look at for defense.”

Senior linebacker Vincent Cyrus added: “Our defense, we have got a lot of good players on our defense...so I believe that we can do really good.”

Moorefield is scheduled to open the 2020 season Friday, September 4 at home against Pocahontas County.

