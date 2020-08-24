First Alert Forecast: Heating up this week with a few showers and storms

(WHSV) - A cold front will approach the area later Tuesday which will keep showers and storms around through mid-week. High pressure builds in through Friday ahead of the remnants of Laura, which will bring rain our way for part of the upcoming weekend.

MONDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop between 1pm to 8pm. Highs for the day in the mid to upper 80s. Evening temperatures in the 70s, falling into the mid 60s overnight. A stray storm before midnight. Otherwise, patchy fog after midnight.

A few scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon and evening. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: A warm morning with temperatures rising into the in the 70s. Partly cloudy and hot for the day with highs near 90 degrees. A cold front will approach later in the day, a few showers and storms develop after 5pm through midnight. A storm may be strong to severe, especially north of Harrisonburg. Evening temperatures in the 70s, falling into the mid to upper 60s overnight with patchy fog.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures rising into the 70s in the morning. Mostly sunny and hot, highs in the upper 80s to near 90 in the afternoon. More comfortable overnight, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: A warm morning with temperature quickly rising into the 80s. Partly cloudy and hot for the day, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy, temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.