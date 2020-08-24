First pygmy hippo born in Virginia at Metro Richmond Zoo

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) — The first pygmy hippo calf to be born in Virginia was welcomed at the Metro Richmond Zoo in late July.

Zoo officials say the baby - who has yet to be named - is doing well and growing rapidly. She was born on July 26 to parents Iris and Corwin.

The pygmy hippo is a rare, endangered species native to West Africa. There are only 3,000 left in the wild.

This is the first to be born at the Richmond Metro Zoo and in Virginia.

The baby only weighed 14.5 pounds two days after birth, but a full-grown pygmy hippo can weigh up to 600 pounds!

Iris and her baby will stay in the indoor pool area until she is large enough to navigate the outdoor exhibit. There are viewing windows into this indoor area, and guests can see mom and baby every day at the Zoo.

The zoo’s pygmy hippo exhibit opened summer 2018 - it’s currently the only place in Virginia to see hippos.

