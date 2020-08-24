Grant County teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student

GRANT COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) - A teacher at Petersburg High School in Grant County is accused of sexually assaulting a student in a classroom after being arrested earlier this month.

28-year-old Jonathan McNemar was arrested on Aug. 10 on several charges including sexual assault, displaying obscene matter to a minor, and soliciting a minor via computer.

Through a criminal complaint filed with the Magistrate Court of Grant County, WHSV has learned McNemar allegedly sexually assaulted a female student between April and June of 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told deputies the reoccurring incident started when McNemar was her teacher. The victim claims one day McNemar wanted to talk with her about rumors going on around school about the two.

The victim claims McNemar told the student to meet with her privately in his classroom closet to “Hug it out.” The victim alleges over the next few weeks the 11th-grade social studies teacher asked she send inappropriate images of herself.

He allegedly asked the victim to make a fake Facebook account to avoid being caught.

The document states that towards the end of the school year McNemar requested the student to come to his class where sexual relations took place. The student reports that she asked McNemar to stop and tried to push him away.

This happened another time and the student allegedly asked McNemar to stop again.

On July 17, 2020, deputies conducted a consensual digital forensic examination of the female student’s cell phone. The deputies found Facebook messages between the email student and McNemar’s account.

Investigators believe McNemar was concerned with losing his job or being arrested due to the sexual relations with the student.

The complaint goes on stating the victim at one point called McNemar and asked why he didn’t stop. McNemar allegedly replied by saying “I don’t know” and further stated, “I didn’t ever want it to get that far.”

Investigators have confirmed McNemar was an 11th-grade teacher and the victim was a student in his class at the time.

McNemar is currently being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail and is no longer a teacher with the school division.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.