Harrisonburg Electric Commission moving forward with community solar program plans

(KKCO)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Electric Commission (HEC) is asking City Council for approval to purchase approximately 9.9 acres of land for solar development.

According to a press release from the HEC< the land, which is located at the northeast corner of Acorn Drive and North Liberty Street will house a 1.4 MW AC installation that is estimated to generate approximately 3,000,000 kwh of power annually.

This will be enough to power 250 homes in their entirety, and the solar power will offset approximately 70,000 metric tons of carbon over its lifetime.

The HEC is finalizing the details of the power supply arrangements and hopes that the site can be producing power in the second half of 2021.

“We have been working on this particular arrangement for quite some times and it looks as if now it is finally coming to fruition,” said Brian O’Dell, general manager at the HEC. “We are excited to be able to offer our customers renewable energy that is generated right here in Harrisonburg.”

The HEC is formally asking for the approval at the Harrisonburg City Council meeting on Aug. 25.

