Henrico names Harrisonburg’s Eric English as new police chief

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Henrico County Police Department announced its new police chief on Monday as Harrisonburg’s Chief of Police Eric D. English.

English, who joined the Harrisonburg Police Department in September 2018, will leave for his new position in the coming weeks, according to a news release from the City of Harrisonburg.

In the release, Chief English said:

“Let me begin by stating I have truly enjoyed my time here in this beautiful city of Harrisonburg. I have been presented with an opportunity that I feel I need to pursue, and I know that would not have been possible if I had not experienced my time in this great city.

I want to thank City Manager Eric Campbell for providing me with the opportunity to lead the Harrisonburg Police Department and I will be forever grateful for that chance. This city has been extremely supportive since Day 1 and I really appreciate the welcoming feeling that was bestowed upon me and my wife when we arrived.

To Mayor Reed and members of City Council, I want to say Thank You for your support and decision making in moving this city forward.

To the citizens that I have been proud to serve, you have been great. Your support has been encouraging and you accepted me and my philosophy for our department. The men and women of HPD will continue to need that support.

And last but certainly not least, to the men and women of the HPD organization, you have my gratitude as this opportunity is a reflection of you and your commitment to service. You allowed me to come in and impart my knowledge into the organization and you accepted change to move the department in the right direction. The relationships and partnerships that I have made internally and externally will always be dear to my heart.

This has been a wonderful ride in a beautiful gem of a city, and I will miss my experiences that I have garnered in The Friendly City. I wish peace and prosperity to this city and I will always remember my time here. Thank you everyone!”

