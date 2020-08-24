Advertisement

Move-in continues for James Madison University students with COVID-19 restrictions

JMU Move-in
JMU Move-in(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Over the weekend, James Madison University welcomed the Class of 2024 as they moved onto campus. But this year, there were more restrictions due to COVID-19.

Director of Residence Life at JMU, Kevin Meaney, said over 4,000 first-year students moved in over the course of 4 days.

Along with staggered move-in times, students and families moved in on their own this year without the help of JMU personnel.

“Typically new students, when they show up, there’s an army of people ready to move their stuff and we did away with that this year. We didn’t want students and volunteers touching other people’s belongings,” Meaney said.

Andrew Barr is a sophomore moving into campus and said the process has been smooth. He is a part of the Marching Royal Dukes, so he is used to moving in early with minimal students on campus and said move-in this year was fairly quiet.

“Everyone’s been wearing masks which I’m happy about. It’s not any more crowded than I would expect it to be for a move-in so it’s really, I’m, impressed by how it’s been,” Barr said.

Barr said he hopes everyone will continue doing their part by wearing masks and keeping safe distances and that he’s excited to be back on campus.

Meaney said the resident life staff are ready for the return to campus and have prepared for the unusual year.

Jacob Butler is an RA on campus and hopes to hold community activities in the dorms to encourage residents to stay-in.

“We have no idea what’s going to go on, so I’m just taking it as it goes, one day at a time,” Butler said.

Move-in for upperclassmen will continue tomorrow with the first day of classes for the Dukes on Wednesday.

