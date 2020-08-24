Advertisement

New effort to help Virginia residents get job training

A file photo of a woman handing a document to a man.
A file photo of a woman handing a document to a man.(Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A new effort is underway to help Virginia residents who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic get training for in-demand work.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a coalition of 20 businesses across the state is providing financial backing for a nonprofit called Virginia Ready.

It aims to get tens of thousands of Virginians into job training programs by providing cash payments to out-of-work people who complete courses for various jobs.

The nonprofit is planning to provide $1,000 incentive payments for as many as 15,000 people over the next three years who earn credentials for high-demand fields such as health care, manufacturing and skilled trades.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Move-in continues for James Madison University students with COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: moments ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Director of Residence Life at JMU, Kevin Meaney, said over 4,000 first-years moved in over the course of 4 days.

Local

Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Waynesboro, leads to altercation and assault

Updated: moments ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
A bicyclist who was riding with about ten other riders was struck by a pickup truck on Monday, which led to an altercation and assault.

State

Virginia War Memorial to commemorate Patriot Day virtually

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the Virginia War Memorial will commemorate Patriot Day virtually on Sept. 11.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

Latest News

State

Virginia colleges reopen wth COVID-19 data available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Noah Fleischman, VCU Capital News Service
Virginia college students returning to campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic have been equipped with masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. Now, many also have coronavirus testing data available at their fingertips.

News

Henrico names Harrisonburg’s Eric English as new police chief

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Harrisonburg Police Department prepares as students return to JMU

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
HPD is monitoring against 50 or more people at one gathering, and the consequences could cost you.

Local

Harrisonburg Electric Commission moving forward with community solar program plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Harrisonburg Electric Commission (HEC) is asking City Council for approval to purchase approximately 9.9 acres of land for solar development.

State

Student Health and Wellness Center at UVA says it’s prepared for students to return to grounds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
As classes kick off this week for students at the University of Virginia, the Student Health and Wellness Center says it’s prepared for the influx of students on UVA Grounds.

State

Henrico names Harrisonburg’s Eric English as new police chief

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Henrico County announced its new police chief on Monday as Harrisonburg’s Chief Eric D. English