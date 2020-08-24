Page Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 2-year-old

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — The Page County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 2-year-old.

Brianna Knowles, also known as “BriBri” was last seen on Aug. 23 at around 9 a.m. in the Mt. Carmel area of Luray. Brianna is 2′0″ and 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, leopard print pants and Minnie Mouse shoes.

According to the Page County Sheriff’s Office, it is believed that Brianna was taken by her father, 23-year-old Kenneth Knowles. Knowles is a registered sex offender and was seen leaving with Brianna in a silver Ford Focus with Virginia tag UKT-7526.

If you have information regarding Brianna’s whereabouts, you can contact the Page County Sheriff’s Office at 540-743-6571 or dial 911.

