Rockingham County School Board set to discuss health plan and instructional plan for upcoming school year

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board is set to discuss its health plan and its instructional plan for the upcoming academic year.

The first plan is the health plan, which covers topics such as maintenance and transportation for the upcoming school year.

The second plan is the instructional plan, which will highlight their opening plan, tools available for the school year, and what daily schedules may look like for teachers and students.

Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said the instructional plan has been reviewed by the Department of Education and the health plan will be reviewed by the Virginia Department of Health this week.

Monday’s meeting will be live-streamed online.

