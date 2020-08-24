Advertisement

Staunton area gets hit again by flash flooding

The 2nd Saturday in 3 weeks that flash flooding has occurred in the city.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Flash flooding struck the Staunton area and surrounding communities again after the first one occurred 2 weeks ago.

Heavy rain began to fall in the Staunton area by 5:30 PM Saturday evening as shown on radar.

Heavy rain sitting on top of Staunton
The more intense rain started falling around 9:30 PM when flash flooding became ongoing.

Torrential rain still occurring in Staunton and into Augusta County
Just after 11:00 PM, rain finally began to exit.

Rain exiting the Staunton area
After it was all set and done, radar detected widespread 3-5 inches of rain throughout Staunton with areas southeast of downtown seeing the most rain.

Widespread 3-5 inches of rain fell across the city
Here are some pictures sent in to us last night and this morning of yet another flash flood in Staunton and southern Augusta County.

Many places in our viewing area have had a good amount of rainfall but Staunton is in its own category as Staunton has recorded a foot of rain so far in August. Areas such as Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, and Luray have seen more than half a foot. In contrast, the Allegheny Mountains have seen less than 3 inches of rain this month. Some areas in Staunton doubled Bayard’s monthly rainfall just last night.

Staunton has seen a foot of rain while other areas in the Valley have seen just over half a foot.
