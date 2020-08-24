Staunton District of United Methodist Church helping homeowners impacted by flooding

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton District of United Methodist Church is helping homeowners impacted by flooding. The city experienced another round of flooding on August 22.

The United Methodist Church has lent a helping hand to the Queen City during the city’s flooding two weeks ago and wants people to know they will on the second.

Members of the United Methodist Church Early Response Team aim to respond to any natural disaster in Staunton, however lately, most calls have been for flooding.

Teams are made up of three to six church members and they may be from anywhere in the state.

Jeff Kiser is a member of the church and a team leader.

“It makes us feel good to bring them some joy in a time of sadness that they’re receiving the help and also bring them the news of Jesus Christ,” Kiser said.

Anyone can call 540-932-1055 for help, as long as you are the homeowner or have a landlord’s permission.

