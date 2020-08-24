Advertisement

Student Health and Wellness Center at UVA says it’s prepared for students to return to grounds

By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As classes kick off this week for students at the University of Virginia, the Student Health and Wellness Center says it’s prepared for the influx of students on UVA Grounds.

“We have had cases. We’ve had a number of cases that we’ve managed, and some small groupings of students who’ve had COVID-19. We had one student who was hospitalized for a short time,” Student Health and Wellness Center Director Chris Holstege said.

Holstege says UVA has isolation and quarantine housing set aside for students who either test positive for the coronavirus or for those who have been exposed to the disease.

“If you have symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19, we want you to call Student Health and Student Health will do the testing similar to what employees have. They have a pathway for them to be able to get tested too,” Holstege said.

Holstege encourages everyone on UVA Grounds to practice social distancing, hand washing, and mask wearing to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

