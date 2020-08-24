Timberville community helps woman find dog

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

The Timberville community recently came together to help a woman in Maryland find a dog.

Koko Deberg is a nanny for or a family in Maryland and has worked with them for about 7 1/2 years. The family recently went on vacation leaving their dog, Scout, in a Timberville kennel.

"Sunday evening, my employers sent me a text, saying that Scout had escaped from the kennel the night," said Koko Deberg, the nanny for the Maryland family.

Koko immediately jumped into action, driving two hours to Timberville from Maryland to start the search.

"There was no doubt. I was going straight out there...I couldn't let it slide," said Deberg.

After countless calls and even the use of a tracker dog, Koko says she wasn't having any luck. Friday morning, everything changed after a Scout spotting in Timberville.

"I was starting to get my dog out and start walking and i got a call and somebody said your dog just went right behind our business. I realized I was on that street. I drove to the top of the street and sure enough, here she comes just trotting out," said Deberg. "I stood on that road and screamed. I was screaming, I was shaking, I was crying. It was unbelievable that she finally came to me," said Deberg.

Koko says she owes the Timberville community a huge thank you for their persistence

"If it had not been for all of the phone calls throughout all of Timberville, I don't think we would have ever found her," said Deberg.

And Koko tells us Scout is now back to her normal self and is happy to be back home.

