Train derailment in Page Co. under investigation

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Eight rail cars on a Norfolk Southern train derailed near Rileyville, Va. at approximately 12:35 p.m. on Monday, according to initial reports from the Norfolk Southern Corporation.

There were no reported injuries to the Norfolk Southern train crew. Personnel are on-site to coordinate cleanup and recovery efforts, according to Rachel McDonnell Bradshaw, manager of media relations at Norfolk Southern.

The mixed-freight train was en route from Binghamton, NY to Roanoake. The cause of the train’s derailment remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.