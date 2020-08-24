Advertisement

University of Lynchburg reports 19 coronavirus cases among students

A student walks across campus Monday at the University of Lynchburg.
A student walks across campus Monday at the University of Lynchburg.(WDBJ7)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - University of Lynchburg announced Monday 19 positive cases of COVID-19 among its student population.

The university said 12 of those cases are on campus, with the remaining seven off campus.

Additionally, 63 students are in quarantine or isolation on campus.

The numbers are current as of August 21, according to the university.

The school says it will continue to monitor the situation and determine whether it needs to move to Alert Level 3.

University of Lynchburg says it is only reporting cases where the person is or was present on campus during the 14-day period spanning their infection.

