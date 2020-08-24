Advertisement

VHSL Executive Committee discusses potential plan for 2020-2021 school year

Virginia High School League
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia High School League met via Zoom Monday afternoon to discuss a potential plan for sports and activities during the 2020-2021 school year. The plan is called “Championships +1″ and would involve sports competition beginning in late December. No plan has been finalized or voted on. The VHSL Executive Committee is planning to meet again next week.

The “Championships +1″ model would involve region and state competition while allowing teams to participate for district competitions. Winter sports would occur first, followed by fall sports, then spring sports:

VHSL Winter Sports - "Championships +1"
VHSL Fall Sports - "Championships +1"
VHSL Spring Sports - "Championships +1"
Statement from the VHSL

The VHSL Executive Committee met in a special work session Monday, August 24, to discuss schedule options for regular season and postseason championships under the Condensed Interscholastic Plan. After meeting with coaches, athletic directors/principals, and superintendent representatives from the respective regions over the past 10 days, the VHSL staff drafted a working plan “Championships + 1” schedule for the FY 2021 Athletic and Academic Activities and presented those findings to the Executive Committee.

“I want to be clear that this work session was not intended to produce a final plan. The purpose of the work session was to provide a draft to the Executive Committee for the FY2021 sports and academic season and for the process of building a plan for regular season and postseason,” said VHSL Executive Director, Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun.  “The various staff meetings with coaches, athletic directors, principals, and superintendent representatives discussed at length the challenges, including health, safety, and financial considerations of implementing any schedule options.

“We appreciate the hard work and feedback our region athletic directors, coaches, principals, and other representatives provided to our staff during region meetings and through our coaches advisory committees.  Our newly formed Student Advisory Committee also provided invaluable feedback as well. The VHSL is fortunate to have a dedicated group of school administrators and coaches who are working tirelessly during these unprecedented times on behalf of all students, as we plan for athletics and academic activities for the upcoming year.”

