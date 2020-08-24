Advertisement

Virginia Commonwealth University reports 58 COVID-19 cases

VCU Logo
VCU Logo(Virginia Commonwealth University)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Commonwealth University is reporting 58 active cases of coronavirus among students and 12 employee cases. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that’s an increase from earlier this week when VCU reported 25 cases and 11 employees cases.

Thirty-nine residential students currently are in isolation on-campus and 57 residential students currently are in quarantine on campus. The university reopened on Monday.

VCU’s reopening plans were formed in coordination with state health officials. It called for all residential students and 2% of nonresidential students to be tested for COVID-19 prior to their return to

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

