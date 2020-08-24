Advertisement

Virginia lawmakers advance absentee voting measures

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(WDBJ)
By Alan Suderman, Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia lawmakers are advancing proposals aimed at making absentee voting easier amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The recommendations include having the state prepay postage, setting up drop boxes and establishing a process for voters to fix paperwork issues on improperly submitted ballots.

Democratic-led committees in the state House and Senate advanced the measures Monday, over objections from Republicans who say they’re concerned about cost and ballot security.

States around the country are expecting a big jump in voting by mail this fall amid the coronavirus threat.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

