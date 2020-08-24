Virginia Tech has new rules for gatherings, mask wearing

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech has announced that it will take “swift action” against students who fail to follow new rules that restrict parties to no more than 15 people and require masks at such gatherings.

The Roanoke Times reports that the announcement was made Sunday. Frank Shushok, the Vice President for Student Affairs, wrote in a message to students that only some were “choosing to live by the health imperatives necessary. "

The school’s COVID-19 dashboard showed that a total of 21 students and employees had tested positive since testing began Aug. 9.

Virginia Tech recently suspended seven students after local police alerted the university to large off-campus gatherings.

