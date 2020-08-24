Advertisement

Virginia War Memorial to commemorate Patriot Day virtually

Source: Facebook/Virginia War Memorial
Source: Facebook/Virginia War Memorial(Facebook/Virginia War Memorial)
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the Virginia War Memorial will commemorate Patriot Day virtually on Sept. 11.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on social media beginning at 7 p.m. on the memorial’s website and Facebook page.

“September 11 is designated nationally as Patriot Day, a national day of mourning, to honor and remember the 2,997 persons who died and the more than 6,000 persons injured as a result of the terrorist attacks on the Pentagon here in Virginia and the World Trade Center in New York, and the downed aircraft in Pennsylvania, on September 11, 2001,” a release from the Virginia War Memorial said.

Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle will host the program at the Memorial where a portion of the Pentagon wall destroyed during the attack is on display. He will then introduce the film, “A New Century, A New War.”

The documentary film is produced by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation as part of its Virginians at War film series. The film “chronicles the memories and emotions surrounding the 9/11 attacks as experienced by Virginia veterans and family members,” along with addressing United States troops being sent to Afghanistan and Iraq.

“We must never forget our fellow Americans and fellow Virginians who died during the terrorist attacks nineteen years ago on 9/11/01,” said Dr. Mountcastle. “These were the first large scale direct attacks on American soil since the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. We sincerely hope that the public will join us for our livestream ceremony this year to remember these heroes and their sacrifice and reaffirm our resolve to stand up to all who would attack our great Nation.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Move-in continues for James Madison University students with COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: moments ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Director of Residence Life at JMU, Kevin Meaney, said over 4,000 first-years moved in over the course of 4 days.

Local

Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Waynesboro, leads to altercation and assault

Updated: moments ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
A bicyclist who was riding with about ten other riders was struck by a pickup truck on Monday, which led to an altercation and assault.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

State

New effort to help Virginia residents get job training

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A new effort is underway to help Virginia residents who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic get training for in-demand work.

Latest News

State

Virginia colleges reopen wth COVID-19 data available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Noah Fleischman, VCU Capital News Service
Virginia college students returning to campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic have been equipped with masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. Now, many also have coronavirus testing data available at their fingertips.

News

Henrico names Harrisonburg’s Eric English as new police chief

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Harrisonburg Police Department prepares as students return to JMU

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
HPD is monitoring against 50 or more people at one gathering, and the consequences could cost you.

Local

Harrisonburg Electric Commission moving forward with community solar program plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Harrisonburg Electric Commission (HEC) is asking City Council for approval to purchase approximately 9.9 acres of land for solar development.

State

Student Health and Wellness Center at UVA says it’s prepared for students to return to grounds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
As classes kick off this week for students at the University of Virginia, the Student Health and Wellness Center says it’s prepared for the influx of students on UVA Grounds.

State

Henrico names Harrisonburg’s Eric English as new police chief

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Henrico County announced its new police chief on Monday as Harrisonburg’s Chief Eric D. English