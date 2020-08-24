Virginia War Memorial to commemorate Patriot Day virtually

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the Virginia War Memorial will commemorate Patriot Day virtually on Sept. 11.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on social media beginning at 7 p.m. on the memorial’s website and Facebook page.

“September 11 is designated nationally as Patriot Day, a national day of mourning, to honor and remember the 2,997 persons who died and the more than 6,000 persons injured as a result of the terrorist attacks on the Pentagon here in Virginia and the World Trade Center in New York, and the downed aircraft in Pennsylvania, on September 11, 2001,” a release from the Virginia War Memorial said.

Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle will host the program at the Memorial where a portion of the Pentagon wall destroyed during the attack is on display. He will then introduce the film, “A New Century, A New War.”

The documentary film is produced by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation as part of its Virginians at War film series. The film “chronicles the memories and emotions surrounding the 9/11 attacks as experienced by Virginia veterans and family members,” along with addressing United States troops being sent to Afghanistan and Iraq.

“We must never forget our fellow Americans and fellow Virginians who died during the terrorist attacks nineteen years ago on 9/11/01,” said Dr. Mountcastle. “These were the first large scale direct attacks on American soil since the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. We sincerely hope that the public will join us for our livestream ceremony this year to remember these heroes and their sacrifice and reaffirm our resolve to stand up to all who would attack our great Nation.”

