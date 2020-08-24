Waynesboro parents welcome daughter home after heart transplant

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A Waynesboro family is welcoming home 11-year-old Heaven Dudley after she received a heart transplant.

\Heaven was diagnosed with Lupus in 2017 and had been battling the disease ever since.

On June 1, she was rushed to the emergency room because her heart was beating at an unsafe rate.

Over the next three months, Heaven would have multiple surgeries.

“Thank God that her Lupus quieted down so she could have a heart transplant. If the Lupus was not under control she would have not been a candidate for a heart,” her father, Timothy Dudley, explained.

Dudley said that the transplant was needed following complications of the Lupus.

Heaven came home in style, arriving with a police escort and inside a limousine. She was greeted by family, friends and neighbors.

Dudley said there aren’t words to explain his joy and he thanks the family of the donor from the bottom of his heart.

“We just thank you. I don’t know who you are but I hope one day I’ll be able to talk to you and just thank you from the bottom my heart. I’m sorry for your lost but I just thank you, I just truly thank you from me and my family,” he said.

Now that Heaven is home, the family said they are most excited to get back to normal and spend time together.

