Advertisement

Zoom reports partial outage of video meetings and webinars

‘We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.’
Zoom has become a popular mode of communication during the pandemic.
Zoom has become a popular mode of communication during the pandemic.(Source: Zoom)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Video conferencing provider Zoom reported partial outages across its system Monday.

The company’s service status page reported a problem with customers trying to access Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars.

“We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them,” Zoom told a customer who reported a problem on Twitter. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

Zoom has become a popular mode of communication during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Musician Justin Townes Earle dead at age 38

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, a leading performer of American roots music known for his introspective and haunting style, has died at 38.

State

Henrico names Harrisonburg’s Eric English as new police chief

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Henrico County announced its new police chief on Monday as Harrisonburg’s Chief Eric D. English

National Politics

RNC chair McDaniel says GOP united behind Trump-Pence ticket

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Republican National Committee chair says Monday's events reflect the unified support the Trump-Pence ticket has.

National

Fiat Chrysler recalls diesel engines to fix stalling problem

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 132,000 vehicles worldwide to fix a problem that could cause some diesel engines to stall.

National

Tropical Storm Marco closes in on Louisiana as Laura buffets Cuba

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Despite Marco's weakening, a storm surge of up to 4 feet was forecast for parts of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi.

Latest News

State

First pygmy hippo born in Virginia at Metro Richmond Zoo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kate Albright, NBC12
The first pygmy hippo calf to be born in Virginia was welcomed at the Metro Richmond Zoo in late July.

National

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The German hospital treating Russian dissident Alexei Navalny says tests indicate that he was poisoned.

National Politics

GOP delegates open convention to renominate Trump for 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans gathered Monday to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.

National Politics

LIVE: Postal chief urges voters to request, return ballots early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is warning that voters should request mail-in ballots at least 15 days before the Nov. 3 election to ensure they have enough time to receive their ballot, complete it and mail it back to elections officials on time.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 664 on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Monday, August 24, Virginia has had 113,630 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.