1on1: R’ham H’burg SPCA gets $40K grant to help with cats

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA has received a $40,000 grant from the PETCO Foundation. Huck Nawaz of the RHSPCA explains how the grant will be used to help with community cats, and start a barn cat program. He also discusses a separate, pet adoption event this Saturday, August 29.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.