Attorney General announces settlement with Honda over airbag defects

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced a settlement worth $85 million with Honda over allegations that the car dealer concealed safety issues related to defects in the frontal airbag systems, according to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General.

The airbag systems were designed and manufactured by Takata Corporation and were first installed in Honda vehicles in the 2001 model year. The release states that the state of Virginia will receive nearly $2 million as its share of the settlement.

The ruptures have resulted in at least 14 deaths and over 200 injuries in the United States.

“Virginians have a right to be protected from defective products and they deserve to know when they are driving a car with extremely dangerous airbags that could potentially hurt them,” said Attorney General Herring. “This settlement sends a strong message to businesses that failure to disclose dangerous product defects will not be tolerated.”

The release also states:

“Attorney General Herring and his colleagues have alleged that Honda engineers suspected that the airbags’ propellant, ammonium nitrate, could burn aggressively and cause the inflator to burst. Despite these concerns, Honda delayed warning consumers or automobile safety officials, even as it began partial recalls of affected vehicles in 2008 and 2009.”

Consumers who own a Honda or Acura vehicle are strongly encouraged to visit Honda’s airbag recall website or call its Customer Service number at 888-234-2138, to see if their vehicle is subject to a recall. Consumers may also check for open recalls by going to Safercar.gov. All safety recall repairs are free at authorized Honda dealers.

