C4 program providing childcare to Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro

The Creative Collaborative Coalition for Childcare is providing childcare for children ages five to 12 in the Greater Augusta region.
By Simone McKenny
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Creative Collaborative Coalition for Childcare is providing childcare for children ages five to 12 in the Greater Augusta region.

With local school districts beginning the year in virtual formats and hybrid models, the need for childcare in the Greater Augusta region has increased. The new C4 program brings together local resources and facilities to support students and families.

Diana Williams, a coordinator for the program, said that between Staunton and Waynesboro school districts there are about 300 families that have already indicated a need for childcare.

“When they are not in schools, there’s still in an environment that is making sure that they are not only receiving instruction, but receiving other ways to stimulate them mentally and physically,” Williams said.

The primary partners of the program include the United Way of Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro and the Waynesboro YMCA. As well as, the Staunton-Augusta YMCA, where 33 students have already started the program.

“Each of us have different missions and different things we can excel at and what we’re doing is bringing all that to the table and everybody is saying this is what I do well, this is what I can contribute, and we’re using that to build the support systems,” Williams said.

More information, applications for interested families and applications for volunteers can be found at SAWCHILDCARE.ORG.

